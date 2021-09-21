Of the 29 COVID-19 related deaths reported across Alberta over the past 24 hours, two of them were patients in Grande Prairie. In total, there were seven deaths in the Alberta Health Services North zone reported as of September 20th.

Of them, one man was in his 50s, a man and a woman were in their 60s, two men and a woman were in their 80s, and one woman was in her 90s. All cases but a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s involved pre-existing conditions.

There were 44 new COVID-19 cases reported in the City of Grande Prairie Monday, along with 41 recoveries, leaving the city with 534 active cases. In the County of Grande Prairie, 18 new cases and seven recoveries were reported, upping the active case total to 223.

As of September 20th, 64.7 per cent of eligible City of Grande Prairie residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 55 per cent are considered fully vaccinated. In the east County of Grande Prairie, 63.5 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 54.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

New outbreaks are being reported at the Peace River Community Health Centre and Peace River Correctional Centre, while there is no longer an outbreak at STEP Energy Services in Clairmont.

Outbreaks are also reported at the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital, Central Peace Health Complex in Spirit River, Grande Prairie Care Centre, Mackenzie Place Continuing Care Centre in Grande Prairie, Manning Community Health Centre LTC, Sutherland Place Continuing Care Centre in Peace River, and Prairie Lake Seniors Community in Grande Prairie. Outbreaks also continue at the TC Energy Karr pipeline project in Grande Prairie and Wapiti House.

Across Alberta, 1,519 new cases were reported from 13,597 tests Monday, along with the 29 deaths, the third highest reported single-day count in Alberta so far during the pandemic. 996 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, the highest ever for the province, with 222 in the ICU. In the AHS North zone, 122 patients are hospitalized and 12 require intensive care.