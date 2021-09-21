There will be a total of four candidates running for the position of Mayor in the 2021 municipal election in Grande Prairie. The official candidate’s list, released Tuesday, confirms Jackie Clayton, Eunice Friesen, Glyn Grüner, and Bryan Petryshyn will be on the ballot to become the top elected official in the city.

There will also be 19 candidates running for council, tied for the highest number in the history of the city. According to the city’s returning officer, the following candidates will be vying for eight seats on city council:

Ejibola Folashade Adetokynbo-Taiwo

Grant Berg

Gladys Blackmore

Wendy Bosch

Dylan Bressey

Tammy Brown

Melissa J. Erickson

Gerald Scott Hafner

Michelle Lana Jasper

John Lehners

Kevin McLean

Yad Minhas

Paul Rovin Ngemital

Mike O’Connor

Kevin P. O’Toole

Solomon Okhifoh

Sarvinder Singh

Chris Thiessen

Neil Tuazon

Residents will have at least one opportunity to hear from candidates prior to election day, as an all-candidates forum will be held on October 5th, focusing on the culture, and quality of life in the city.

Advance polls will take place on October 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with election day taking place on October 18th.