Four mayoral, 19 council candidates make Grande Prairie municipal ballot
Vote station file photo (2dayFM)
There will be a total of four candidates running for the position of Mayor in the 2021 municipal election in Grande Prairie. The official candidate’s list, released Tuesday, confirms Jackie Clayton, Eunice Friesen, Glyn Grüner, and Bryan Petryshyn will be on the ballot to become the top elected official in the city.
There will also be 19 candidates running for council, tied for the highest number in the history of the city. According to the city’s returning officer, the following candidates will be vying for eight seats on city council:
Ejibola Folashade Adetokynbo-Taiwo
Grant Berg
Gladys Blackmore
Wendy Bosch
Dylan Bressey
Tammy Brown
Melissa J. Erickson
Gerald Scott Hafner
Michelle Lana Jasper
John Lehners
Kevin McLean
Yad Minhas
Paul Rovin Ngemital
Mike O’Connor
Kevin P. O’Toole
Solomon Okhifoh
Sarvinder Singh
Chris Thiessen
Neil Tuazon
Residents will have at least one opportunity to hear from candidates prior to election day, as an all-candidates forum will be held on October 5th, focusing on the culture, and quality of life in the city.
Advance polls will take place on October 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with election day taking place on October 18th.