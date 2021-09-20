Four County of Grande Prairie council candidates unofficially acclaimed
A sign in the County of Grande Prairie (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
Four County of Grande Prairie councilors have been acclaimed as the unofficial candidate list for the upcoming municipal election has been released by municipalities.
According to the County of Grande Prairie, with only one candidate for each of the divisions, the following candidates have been acclaimed:
- Amanda Frayn – Division 1
- Leanne Beaupre – Division 3 (Incumbent)
- Peter Harris – Division 6 (Incumbent)
- Brian Petersen – Division 7
The County of Grande Prairie returning office says the remaining five divisions will potentially have elections:
Division 2
- Kurt Balderston
- Darcy Karbashewski
- Talbot Rycroft
- Thomas Thard
Division 4
- Maurissa Hietland
- Calvin Maple
- Steve Zimmerman
Division 5
- Kevin Gingles
- Robert Hill
- Bob Marshall (Incumbent)
Division 8
- Karen Rosvold (Incumbent)
- Cheryl Van Eerden
Division 9
- Pam Badger
- Dwayne Badry
- Bob Chrenek
- Sheryle Runhart
The nominations will remain unofficial until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21st, as candidates have 24 hours after the closing of the nomination window to withdraw their candidacy. Advance voting for the 2021 municipal election takes place October 13th and 16th, with election day itself taking place October 18th.