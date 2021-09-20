Four County of Grande Prairie councilors have been acclaimed as the unofficial candidate list for the upcoming municipal election has been released by municipalities.

According to the County of Grande Prairie, with only one candidate for each of the divisions, the following candidates have been acclaimed:

Amanda Frayn – Division 1

Leanne Beaupre – Division 3 (Incumbent)

Peter Harris – Division 6 (Incumbent)

Brian Petersen – Division 7

The County of Grande Prairie returning office says the remaining five divisions will potentially have elections:

Division 2

Kurt Balderston

Darcy Karbashewski

Talbot Rycroft

Thomas Thard

Division 4

Maurissa Hietland

Calvin Maple

Steve Zimmerman

Division 5

Kevin Gingles

Robert Hill

Bob Marshall (Incumbent)

Division 8

Karen Rosvold (Incumbent)

Cheryl Van Eerden

Division 9

Pam Badger

Dwayne Badry

Bob Chrenek

Sheryle Runhart

The nominations will remain unofficial until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21st, as candidates have 24 hours after the closing of the nomination window to withdraw their candidacy. Advance voting for the 2021 municipal election takes place October 13th and 16th, with election day itself taking place October 18th.