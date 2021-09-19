The Grande Prairie RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old. Leland Hornbrook was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on September 17th getting on a bus in Edmonton travelling to Grande Prairie.

Leland is described a 5’11” and 190 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Police say there is concern for his wellbeing and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.