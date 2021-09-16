Frost is possible for much of the Peace Country Thursday night. Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region, and several others spanning the province.

“Frost is possible for much of Alberta under clear skies tonight. Overnight low temperatures are forecast to drop to or below zero degrees celsius.”

Residents are reminded that frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas and are encouraged to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.