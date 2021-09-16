One person has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a Cadotte Lake man. Police say they received a report of a man who arrived at the EMS station in Cadotte lake on September 12th suffering from a gunshot wound.

A Peace Regional RCMP investigation lead police to believe the shooting took place at a home in Cadotte Lake in the Woodland Cree First Nation. The victim was transported to hospital in Grande Prairie where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has arrested and charged 31-year-old Clint Carifelle of Cadotte Lake with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Keith Carifelle of Cadotte Lake. Police say the suspect and the victim were known to each other but have not elaborated.

The accused remains in custody and will next appear in court on September 27th in Peace River. None of the charges laid against the accused have been proven in court.