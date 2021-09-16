The Chair of the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce says the decision to mandate a proof of vaccine program must be followed up by support from the provincial government for businesses simply trying to keep their doors open.

Larry Gibson says looking at the current COVID-19 case numbers not only in Grande Prairie but across Alberta, the decision is understandable, but it’s another big change businesses will have to adapt to keep their doors open

“They did put it back in businesses’ hands, saying you can either meet these restrictions or if you accept the proof of vaccination you can meet criteria inside, so now it’s back to businesses to make those decisions,” he says.

“They were already struggling to try to find labour when they were open, and now this is just one more blow they’re going to have to work through.”

Gibson says the chamber will look to continue dialogue with local MLAs and politicians to try and find a system of support that will help businesses transition.

“We’ve lobbied throughout this whole pandemic that businesses just keep getting hit, they need those ongoing supports. It’s just one more thing businesses have to deal with when they’re already hard hit over the last 18 months,” he says.

“Fingers crossed this is the last we have to deal with this, these new restrictions work, and that people will do the right thing and we will get through this.”

Starting September 20th, all Albertans that are eligible to get vaccinated will be required to provide government-issued proof of immunization or a negative privately paid COVID-19 test within 72 hours before accessing a variety of participating businesses including restaurants, bars, and indoor organized events.