Sarvinder Singh says after nearly a decade living in the city, he hopes to give back to the community by representing the wants of residents as a member of Grande Prairie city council.

Singh, who is a business owner, believes any lack of political experience isn’t a negative and says as a resident in the city, first and foremost, he wants to see greater communication and teamwork between council and the community.

“Listening to people, and getting their message to council, and then working with fellow councillors to get more ideas in, and how we can do better for the community and city,” he adds.

Singh says he will push for further supports for small businesses to help better mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He says many people in the community are falling short of meeting their family needs through no fault of their own.

“I am a business owner, and it’s been a rough ride since COVID-19 started… it’s hard to pay for childcare in Grande Prairie I know how hard it can be to get your kid into childcare because it’s so expensive,”

“You’re basically working to simply pay for the childcare,” he adds.

The 2021 municipal election will take place on October 18th, 2021.