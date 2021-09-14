The Grande Prairie Public Library is now offering the use up seven gaming computers for kids and teens, with plans to expand the program down the line.

Head of Children’s & Teen Services Jacob Fehr says the computers, which are configured to allow for newer titles like Fortnite, Unreal Tournament, and Among Us, were made possible thanks to the provincial Community Initiatives Grant. He adds the units come with plenty of positives in addition to a place for kids to play games.

“Gaming helps players learn to navigate digital worlds, adjust to changing circumstances, and communicate effectively with others when body language and non-verbal cues are unavailable,” he says.

“The Teen computers will feature over 100 games… while the Children’s computers will have age-appropriate games such as Roblox, PBS Games, and Poptropica,” he adds.

Fehr says the ability to make the computers available to library users will hopefully help ensure that everyone in the community has an opportunity to develop digital literacy skills, without the financial burden on parents.

He adds a pair of gaming computers for more mature games will be available for adults to use in the next few months.