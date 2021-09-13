A candlelight vigil held in Grande Prairie to honour the children who's remains were found in an unmarked residential school grave in Kamloops, B.C. (Abby Zieverink, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th will now be recognized as a permanent Statutory Holiday for all City of Grande Prairie staff. The decision was made after discussions between city administration and members of Grande Prairie city council

It’s said to be an additional step to advance reconciliation efforts with the Indigenous community and honour their legacy and positive impact in our community. In a joint statement, city councillors say the day is an opportunity for reflection on ongoing reconciliation efforts and relationships with the Indigenous community.

“Grande Prairie City Council acknowledges that Grande Prairie is located on Treaty 8 territory, the traditional lands of many diverse First Nations and Métis people including the Cree, Dene, and Beaver people.”

“We collectively call upon Grande Prairie residents to observe the day, reflect on your personal role in reconciliation, and honour the Indigenous community by partaking in a community event planned to commemorate the day,” the statement continues.

As a result of the holiday, several municipally operated facilities, including city hall, the Montrose Cultural Centre, Grande Prairie Museum, and the Heritage Discovery Centre will be closed for the day. The Grande Prairie Public Library, Grande Prairie Transit, the Eastlink Centre, and Ernie Radbourne Pavillion will remain open.

September 30th, marked for the first time as a statutory holiday for all federal employees, is a national day of remembrance for the victims of the residential school system. Peace Wapiti Public School Division has also recently announced it too will be closing all schools, offices and shops on September 30th, as well.