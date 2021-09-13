COVID-19 case numbers in the City of Grande Prairie as of September 12th, 2021. (Alberta.ca)

118 new and 113 recovered cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the weekend. There are now 489 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 45 new and 31 recovered cases of the virus were also identified over the last 72 hours. 174 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across the province, 4,740 cases of COVID-19 were discovered over the weekend (1,659 on September 10th, 1,497 on September 11th, 1,584 on September 12th) from 40,088 tests for a positivity rate of 11.8 per cent.

Province-wide, 803 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 198 requiring the ICU.