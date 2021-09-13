Michelle Jasper is running for the position of councillor in the 2021 municipal election (supplied, Michelle Jasper)

Michelle Jasper has lived in Grande Prairie for over 40 years, and she believes her connection to the community will make her an ideal city councillor.

Jasper, who currently works at Canada Post, says in talking to her friends and fellow residents, they all want the same thing, a feeling of safety at home.

“I want people to stay in Grande Prairie, raise their families here and retire here,” she says. “I want people to feel safe, and I find right now, people don’t.”

Jasper says she has heard about upticks in what she calls petty crime, and she is hoping to expand the conversation as to how to prevent it.

“And there is a lot of addiction and drug use, I find even in open spaces where it didn’t seem to be as bad that it seems to be now,” she says.

“There’s no shyness about injecting themselves outside of an apartment building or on the sidewalk when you’re walking, I struggle with that.”

Jasper believes her work ethic and the way she conducts business will make a difference around the council table, and she hopes the public will allow her to show just that.

“I listen more than I talk and I get things done,” she says. “I want to ask the tough questions and accomplish what people want in this town.”

The municipal election takes place on October 18th.