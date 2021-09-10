The 32nd death linked to COVID-19 has been reported in the City of Grande Prairie. It’s the second reported death in the city this week, and the fifth in the Grande Prairie region.

46 new and 38 recovered cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the municipality over the last 24 hours. There are now 484 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. In the County of Grande Prairie, 23 recoveries and 13 new cases of COVID-19 were also discovered on Thursday. 160 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

1,473 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across Alberta on Thursday from 13,625 tests for a positivity rate of 10.8 per cent. Province-wide, 686 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 169 requiring the ICU.