The City of Grande Prairie is looking to answer any questions the public may have about the upcoming 2022 budget deliberations, with a pair of in-person information sessions.

The community engagement sessions will take place September 22nd and 23rd, and will act as what the city calls an extension of an online survey launched in May. Officials say they’re looking to better inform the public not only about the budget, allow them to then provide feedback on elements that will be eventually debated by council.

City officials are looking for answers to questions including where should tax dollars be prioritized, what are the most valued services in Grande Prairie, and how should council prioritize a COVID-19 response.

The session on September 22nd will run from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. in the KMSC Law Room at the Coke Centre, while the September 23rd engagement session will take place at Teresa Sargent Hall from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.