An 8th COVID-19 related death has been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. It’s the third death reported by Alberta Health Services in the region in the last 48 hours. 13 recovered and six new cases of the virus were also identified in the county on Wednesday. 170 active cases remain in the region

In the City of Grande Prairie, 59 recoveries and 31 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported over the last 24 hours. There are 477 active cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

1,510 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered across Alberta on Wednesday from 13,796 tests for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. Province-wide, 679 people remain in hospital due to COVID-19, with 154 requiring the ICU.