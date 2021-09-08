A Hines Creek man is facing several charges after being arrested on 37 outstanding warrants. On September 2nd, members of the Western Alberta District RCMP Rural Crime Reduction Unit searched a home in Berwyn and were able to arrest 38-year-old Stephen Taylor, who police say fled from authorities several times previously.

Taylor is facing multiple charges including several counts of failing to comply with previously set bail conditions, possession of a reportedly stolen property over $5,000, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of controlled drugs and substances. None of these charges have been proven in court.

“The sheer volume of Mr. Taylor’s warrants and new charges speak to the impact that one individual can have with respect to rural crime within the region,” says Corporal Chris Power of the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit.

“Our unit is dedicated to providing support to detachments by deploying specialized investigational tactics to identify, locate and arrest individuals who are preying upon rural Albertans in the commission of criminal acts.”

Taylor appeared in Peace River Provincial Court on Wednesday.