The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been increased to moderate ahead of the long weekend. Alberta Wildfire is reminding residents to check albertafirebans.ca to determine whether there are any fire advisories, fire restrictions, or fire bans before they head out into the forest.

There are currently two wildfires burning in the forest area and both are considered under control. Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 97 wildfires burning nearly 132 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.