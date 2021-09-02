Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Valleyview areas. The national meteorological service says clearing skies will cause temperatures to drop to near or below zero Thursday night, which is expected to lead to patchy frost.

Residents are being urged to cover up any plants or gardens that remain outside, especially in frost-prone areas. Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, which could lead to damage and destruction of crops and plants.