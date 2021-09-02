Update: Flair Airlines says it will be suspending service to and from Grande Prairie for the rest of 2021, with service expected to re-start in Summer 2022.

According to a Flair spokesperson, the last flight out of Grande Prairie in 2021 will take place on September 11th. According to the airline, passengers who have already booked will be given the option to rebook or get refunded.

Just a month after the start of direct flight service to and from Grande Prairie to destinations like Toronto and Vancouver, Flair Airlines has reportedly adjusted its schedules and may suspend service to Grande Prairie for a period of time.

In a social media post, the Grande Prairie Airport says it was only made aware of the changes on Thursday and is urging anyone with a flight booked to contact the airline directly to check on any potential changes to their itinerary.

The first direct Flair flight from Grande Prairie to Vancouver took off on August 1st, while the first direct flight to Toronto took off on August 4th.