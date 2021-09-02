The scoreboard at Bonnett’s Energy Centre could soon look a lot different, as the decision to purchase and install a pair of large LED screens in the arena is heading to council.

Events and Entertainment Manager for the City of Grande Prairie, Catherine Ridgeway, says they’re excited to have an opportunity to upgrade the digital capability at the rink. She says it’s an area some feel has been lagging at the city’s main event centre in the city.

“We are looking at putting them back to back, two large screens that can fit in between the truss system, facing north and south… as big as a video monitor we can fit in that space,” she says.

“People are used to going to Edmonton, seeing the scoreboard with instant replay, fan engagement, and we just want to bring that here as well.”

Ridgeway says the $250,000 price tag is covered by funding already approved for another project at the facility. She says, however, the creation of a loading dock on the west end of the arena was postponed by planned Aquatera construction in the area.

She adds the hope is the screens will, in time, pay for themselves, as the city estimates they could provide sponsorship and marketing revenue of around $30,000 a year.

“We anticipate seven years is a conservative estimate… we are hoping that it pays for itself in closer to five,” she adds.

If approved by members of Grande Prairie city council, the screens will be installed as soon as possible.