A deluge of rain and cooler temperatures sees the wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest area drop from moderate to low.

As of September 1st, two wildfires are being reported in the region, both are being listed as under control. Alberta Wildfire says 97 wildfires have burned over 132 hectares of the forest area since the start of wildfire season on March 1st.

Until October 31st, residents will require fire permits for any burning except campfires in the forest protection area.