Chris Thiessen says he is hoping to continue to represent residents in Grande Prairie as he seeks a third term on Grande Prairie city council.

Thiessen says it comes as no surprise that for the majority of people he talks to, taxes remain the highest of priorities. However, he believes the work done over the last four years will show he and his colleagues paid a lot of attention to the overall tax rate.

“I really believe this previous council did an excellent job of minimizing any increase to the tax rate, I think we are balancing out at zero if everything goes as recommended for the next council on the next budget,” he adds.

Thiessen says the one thing he looks forward to most is getting back on the campaign trail to hear the concerns of residents in 2021, one that he hopes will be filled with respectful conversations, even disagreements.

“Everyone is going to come to the campaign table with ideas on how they think the community is going to be better and then it’s up to the community to decide which ideas and candidates best represent the community they want to live in,” he says.

“What makes a great community is having that engagement, not just with the community, but amongst council, and keeping the conversations respectful so we can make the best decisions through conversation.”

The 2021 Municipal Election takes place October 18th.