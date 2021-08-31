After being involved in the comminity in Grande Prairie for the last 20 years, Wendy Bosch says there is no better time to try and help the city she has grown to love and looks to do so as a member of Grande Prairie city council.

Bosch, who has spent nearly the last three years as Executive Director of Grande Prairie Downtown Association, says despite the ups and downs of the last 18 months, the resiliency of the community is something they can use to propel forward.

“A lot of what we have been through in these last few years and what I have seen out of this community invites progress,” she says.

“I think there is more we can do, we can be fiscally responsible, look toward more opportunities for this city, and I think there is a lot of room for thinking outside of the box,” she adds.

Bosch says the business community as a whole has felt the strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and she believes she has the tools and knowledge to help boost the local economy.

“I have walked the walk with them in these past few years in what they’ve been going through, and I want to see good things for our businesses, for our community,” she says.

“I want to see our community be this economic driver in the province and showcase who we are… I don’t think we do that enough,” she adds.

In 2020, Bosch was named the Chamber of Commerce Business Citizen of the year and was a 2020 Women of Influence award nominee. The municipal election is set for October 18th.