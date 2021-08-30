Amanda Frayn is hoping her experience as the Executive Director of the Regional EMS Foundation will help toward her next goal, representing the residents of Division 1 as County of Grande Prairie councillor.

Frayn says the idea for running in municipal politics has crossed her mind for several elections, but couldn’t think of a better time than now to finally take the political plunge.

“I’ve volunteered in this community my whole life, and people have asked me would I ever do this, and the time was never right,” she says.

“This year it just sort of felt like it could be the right time for me, I could visualize this being part of what I can do,” she adds.

She says while many candidates come in with their own personal requests when it comes to changes they’d like to implement if they are voted in, the feeling she gets from residents is they’re looking for more support for what she calls community initiatives.

She says fulfilling that goal for residents in the district will be her main priority if elected.

“Showing up, being there, supporting and talking to what’s important to the people and helping them achieve their goals,” she says.

“I think, for me on an individual basis, is a pretty easy thing for me, because that’s what makes me happy… helping people and making sure they have the resources they need so they can be at their best.”

The 2021 municipal election falls on October 18th.