Alberta Health Services says it transferred nine patients from the QEII Hospital in Grande Prairie to neighbouring medical facilities to help provide additional acute care beds and spaces for COVID-19 patients that require hospitalization.

The announcement comes just two days after AHS announced the cancellation of up to 45 elective surgeries per week at the QEII to increase bed capacity and create a dedicated COVID-19 unit.

The provincial health authority says while it didn’t make the decision to begin to transfer patients lightly, the rising number of COVID-19 case numbers in the region, and the AHS North Zone are impacting capacity at the QEII.

AHS says the patients will be moved back to the QEII when it is safe to do so. AHS officials say the QEII remains a safe place to receive healthcare, and there is no increased risk to patients going to the facility.