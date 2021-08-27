Part of 92 Avenue will be closed to all but local traffic for the next few months. The City of Grande Prairie says 92 Avenue between Park Road and 92 Street has been temporarily closed so utilities can be extended to the new Activity and Reception Centre in the Smith subdivision.

Work will include replacing the watermain, installing a storm sewer, and rebuilding and paving the road. The city says vehicles will be able to access businesses in the area, and there will be a detour for residents. Heavy truck traffic can get access from the Park Road and 100 Avenue intersection.

The project is expected to be done by the end of November. In the meantime, the area of closure may shift around.