The wildfire danger for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been increased to moderate. Alberta Wildfire says there are three active wildfires in the region as of Friday.

Two of the fires are considered under control, while the third is being held. That means it is not expected to spread past its current boundaries. None are in the immediate Grande Prairie area.

Since the beginning of wildfire season on March 1st, there have been 96 wildfires burning nearly 132 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area.