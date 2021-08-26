As if we’re not already paying a lot at the pumps, don’t be shocked if you head out to fill up your tank Friday.

Gas price analyst and President of Canadians for Affordable Energy Dan McTeague says gas prices are expected to increase by four or five cents per litre this weekend, noting the jump is due to an increase in the cost of wholesale gasoline.

“We’re short on oil and that’s starting to make its effect known to pretty much everyone at the pumps. It’s going to get a lot worse as the days go on. It does mean that high prices are here to stay.”

McTeague says, on top of everything, the federal carbon tax has added ten cents a litre on average, something that wasn’t there two years ago. As of Thursday, most Grande Prairie gas stations were still selling regular unleaded for 134.9 cents per litre.