One of two mobile breast screening trailers (supplied by screeningforlife.ca)

Alberta Health Services’ mobile mammography trailer will soon be making its way to Fairview and Worsely and will offer two additional screening options for patients. In addition to mammography services, appointments for cervical and colorectal cancer screening can also be made.

AHS says through a partnership with Screen Test, they’re improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in northern Alberta communities where the services may not be readily available.

The mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Worsley Community Health Centre on September 21st, before moving to the Fairview Health Complex September 22nd through 25th, September 27th-30th, and October 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th.

Women ages 50 to 74 can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.