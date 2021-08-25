Gerald Hafner wants to make a difference in the community he’s lived in for 20 years and hopes to do so as a member of Grande Prairie city council.

Hafner says social issues, especially homelessness, are things he would like to see remain in the spotlight. He says it’s an issue that hits very close to home.

“I was homeless for two years when I was 19 years old… I ran away and ended up on the streets of Edmonton for just about two years,” he says.

“I know they’re starting the Stonebridge [project], and I know there [is] lots of negativity towards it, but there are a lot of positives toward it [as well],” he adds.

Hafner, who is the current owner of a 5-pin bowling alley, spent the last 18 years operating a cleaning business in the city and region. He says on the economic side of things, he is hoping to speak to as many residents as possible before election day to try and determine what the greatest needs are.

“It’s all about giving back to Grande Prairie… I don’t want to go in there saying I’m going to drop taxes, do this or do that… I want to go in there, see what’s on the table, and help make a difference from there.

The 2021 municipal election falls on October 18th.