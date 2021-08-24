Maverick Party Candidate for Grande Prairie—Mackenzie Ambrose Ralph says he’s looking to help create a more balanced playing field for those in the Peace Country, along with the rest of western Canada.

Ralph, a Canadian Armed Forced Veteran, has spent the last 20 years in the oil and gas sector and says the Maverick Party came to be after what he believes was a string of federal governments ignoring the needs of those in the Prairies.

“We were born out of the frustration experienced by western Canadians by the constant favouritism shown toward Quebec and the east by consecutive Liberal and Conservative governments,” he says.

He adds while he has nothing but good things to say about incumbent candidate Chris Warkentin, he believes the five-term Member of Parliament simply toes the party line when it comes to matters of importance.

“Mr. Warkentin cannot speak out about equalization program, he cannot speak out about carbon tax, or pipelines, because that would damage Mr. O’Toole’s reputation,” he adds.

He adds the party has already held a pair of successful meet and greets over the last week, and says those looking to get more information, or simply as a question, will have their chance soon.

“The biggest way I’m reaching people is through my social media site… I have an extensive social media network,” he says. “Of course, the best way to engage the public is getting out there, shake hands, and listen to what their concerns are.”

The 2021 Federal Election will be held on September 20th.