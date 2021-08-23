Two people are facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping, after being arrested near McLennan. McLennan RCMP says suspicious vehicles were spotted near Highway 49 and Range Road 24 by officers around 11:30 Monday morning,.

Police were allegedly able to connect one of the vehicles as being involved in recent crimes in the area. As a result, 33-year-old Mukhtar Ali of Nampa and 22-year-old Samantha Camber of Girouxville were both arrested on the scene for possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants.

The RCMP reports, without providing great detail, additional investigating led to additional charges against both, including kidnapping while using a firearm with intent for the victim to be confined against their will and the use of a restricted firearm to commit robbery.

Both suspects were remanded in custody, and will next appear in Fairview court on August 25th.