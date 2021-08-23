Residents across the region can jump in their car to watch Jumanji: The Next Level on Tuesday, all to help lend a hand to the local Salvation Army.

The Prairie Toyota Dealers Reels on Wheels Tour will stop at Sean Sargent Toyota, with 100 per cent of the proceeds from the by-donation event going to help fill the shelves at the Salvation Army Grande Prairie Food Bank. Officials say while there is no dedicated amount set, with tickets being secured with as little as a dollar, a suggested donation is around $30 a vehicle.

More information, including ticket purchasing, can be found on Eventbrite. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m. The movie will be shown at the Sean Sargent Toyota location at 10625 117 Avenue.