33 new and 12 recovered cases of COVID-19 were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 337 active cases of the virus in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 15 new and five recovered cases were discovered over the last 24 hours. 112 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 817 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since May 19th. Province-wide, 198 people remain in hospital because of COVID-19, with 43 requiring the ICU.