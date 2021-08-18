The City of Grande Prairie is looking for around 100 people to work at voting stations for the municipal election on October 18th. The city says they are looking to fill a number of openings for both Presiding Deputy Returning officers as well as Deputy Returning Officers.

The PDRO is responsible for the overall supervision of a voting station, including communicating with the centralized election office and ensuring all legislated election requirements.

The DRO, meanwhile, is responsible for assisting with the set-up, closure, sanitation, and maintenance of the voting station, as well as helping out with potential voter registration issues, and voter identification verification. Whilst the position needs vary, some of the jobs will require up to five days of work, including four days advance voting on October 8th, 9th, 15th, and 16th, as well as election day itself on October 18th.

The compensation varies from $880 for a PRDO position, which includes all four days of advance voting, down to $225 for those only working election day.

Interested applicants can find more information on the City of Grande Prairie website.