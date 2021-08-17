Christie Watson, new Acting Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning. (Supplied. GPDCS)

Christie Watson has been named the Acting Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools.

Watson, taking over the role from the recently appointed Acting Superintendent Dr. Jessie Shirley, has spent the last 15 years with the school district, including time as the Assistant High School Principal at St. Joseph Catholic High School and an elementary grade teacher at three schools in the region.

“Our Division is full of positive, enthusiastic, supportive, hardworking administrators and teachers,” Watson says. “I am blessed to work alongside and support this team of professionals.”

Watson adds she firmly believes in making education exciting and inspiring students to become lifelong learners.