Tammy Brown says her passion for the city has pushed her to throw her name in the hat for a seat on Grande Prairie City Council.

Brown, who has spent the past decade on various boards and committees across the city, including the City of Grande Prairie Advisory Committee, and the Grande Prairie Public Library Board, says she’s had discussions with residents, and former councillors, who urged her to take the political plunge.

“It’s not just as easy as taking papers down, there is a lot of thought that goes into it,” she says.

“You have to have real love to be able to do the work, and I really believe I can represent the residents here in Grande Prairie and do well and be a good councillor for them.”

Brown believes in addition to advocating for what she calls controlled and managed spending; she’d like to see a greater push for greenspace to be a priority throughout future development across the municipality.

“I also would like to see beautification in our city, that’s another area I’d like to see worked [sic] for our community and for our residents, and it’s more important today than it’s ever been,” she says.

“As we’ve been housebound with COVID-19 and realize the importance of using parks and enjoying the beauty of our own city.”

The 2021 Municipal Election is set for October 18th, 2021.