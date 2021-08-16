For the first time since May 18th, more than 300 active cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the City of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the municipality over the wekeend. There are now 317 active cases of the virus in the city.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 27 new and four recovered cases of the virus were also reported over the last 72 hours. 86 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 1,407 new cases were reported from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from just over 20,400 tests for a positivity rate of 6.8 per cent. Province-wide, 161 people are now in hospital due to COVID-19, with 43 requiring the ICU.