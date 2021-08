Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a duplex in Lakeland. Significant damage has been done to the home on 131 Avenue as well as a neighbouring building.

Reports of hearing explosions and seeing a fire surfaced on social media a little after 10 p.m. Sunday night. By 10:40 the fire appeared to be mostly out.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com will update when we learn more.