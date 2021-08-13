The County of Grande Prairie will receive provincial funding to help upgrade Resources Road south of the city. While no specifics were released on Friday, the province says the money stems from the Alberta Government’s Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program, which will split just over $5.3 million in funding between four projects province-wide.

County Reeve Leanne Beaupre says the funding is a strategic investment in something that is becoming an increasingly vital section of the regional transportation network. She says the money will go beyond creating just a safer Resource Road, but it will bolster both current and future economic growth.

“It’s important to recognize this money will also help with those jobs that are already here in the area, it will continue to support those people who are hard at work in the County of Grande Prairie and in the region,” she says.

Finance Minister and Grande Prairie—Wapiti MLA Travis Toews says the STIP programs being funded could create a lot of growth for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

“The STIP projects we are approving today will improve this region’s competitiveness, and it will improve the opportunity for small businesses in this region as we position this province for economic recovery and growth.”

In all, the province will fund a total of $31.5 million worth of STIP projects Alberta as part of the 2021-22 budget.