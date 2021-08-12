There are more than 250 active COVID-19 cases in the City of Grande Prairie for the first time since May 19th. This after 45 new and 13 recovered cases of the virus were identified in the municipality over the last 24 hours. 259 active cases are now being reported in Grande Prairie.

Seven new and two recovered cases of COVID-19 were also discovered in the County of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. 54 active cases of the virus remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 550 new cases were identified on Wednesday from just over 8,500 tests for a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent.