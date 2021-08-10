Members of Grande Prairie city council approved the ratification of the naming rights deal with Bonnetts Energy Corp. on Monday.

The building, formerly known as Revolution Place, will likely be re-dedicated in early September. Mayor Jackie Clayton says council was more than happy to support the change.

“It’s great timing in our community as we open our doors and allow people back into our facilities, it’s going to have a fresh new start or fresh new name,” she says.

Despite no financial details about the 10-year contract being made public so far, Clayton says it’s a financial plus for the city when any naming rights sponsorship goes through. She notes it’s not just the downtown events center that the influx of money goes towards.

“The revenue collected from this sponsorship is money that the city includes in our revenue, it’s revenue we use to support other facilities, and this facility as well,” she says.

“There is a net gain to the city for any sponsorship that we have on a building, so it’s always a win to get more revenue into our coffers, and this is a great opportunity for the city to make a little bit of money.”

The process of finding a new sponsor began in March 2021, after the previous rights holder, Revolution Auto Group contract’s expired in July 2020.