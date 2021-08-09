Some changes for drivers Tuesday morning as work on the downtown rehabilitation project sees work moving east.

Crews will begin work on the intersection of 100 Avenue and 98 Street, which includes upgrades to deep underground utilities and roadway and sidewalk work. The roadway will be closed to traffic in all directions for the next month as workers tend to storm, sanitary, and water lines.

With that, 100 Street and 100 Avenue will re-open for traffic for the first time in over a month. The city says the re-opening was slated to take place on August 3rd, but heavy rains in mid-July delayed the switch over.

City officials say traffic signals will be altered ahead of time to try and improve flow and movement around the new closure. Overall, construction on the fourth phase of the downtown rehabilitation project is expected to be wrapped up by the end of October.