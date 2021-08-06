Justin Kohlman has been appointed as the new President and CEO of the Grande Prairie Regional College. GPRC Board of Governors Chairperson Bridgette Hennigar says the appointment marks the culmination of an extensive search.

“We were looking for an exceptional post-secondary leader who would elevate our institution and the communities we serve. Justin is this leader,” she says. “We are delighted to welcome Justin to GPRC and look forward to the many exciting milestones ahead as our polytechnic journey continues to take shape.”

Kohlman, with over 20 years of post-secondary leadership experience in both Australia and Canadian, will officially take over the position in November.

“Together, we have the opportunity to build off of GPRC’s many strengths to create an exciting vision as we evolve into a polytechnic institute to serve our students and our region,” he says. “I’m eager to be a part of this effort and look forward to harnessing the power of our new designation.”

Outgoing Interim President and CEO Dr. Glenn Feltham applauded the appointment, calling it a wonderful time for not only the school but the community at large.

“Our new President will provide a strong voice for our learning community, elevate our institution and strengthen the skills and competitiveness of our province. He is the right person to lead our amazing institution.”

Kohlman will serve in the role of President and CEO for a five-year term.