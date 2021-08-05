The City of Grande Prairie is well above 100 active cases of COVID-19 once again after 42 new, and four recovered cases of the virus were identified in the municipality on Wednesday. The local new case count represents just over 10.5 per cent of all new COVID-19 cases identified across Alberta over the last 24 hours. There are now 130 cases of COVID-19 in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, 9 new cases of the virus were also reported over the last 24 hours as well. 22 active cases of COVID-19 remain in the region.

Across Alberta, 397 new cases were identified on Wednesday from 7,460 tests for a positivity rate of just under 5 per cent.