Residents in Highland Park can expect some construction on area sidewalks as the city is kicking off work on its 2021 Sidewalk Program. Municipal officials say the work will help bring sidewalks in the area close to what they call the current standard. The program will see some walkways upgraded to 1.5 metres wide, while others are removed altogether.

It’s expected Charles Turner Park, near the corner of 88 Avenue and 100 Street, will remain closed for about a week as the replacement work on sidewalks takes place. The city says the bulk of the work will take place in the following areas:

99B Street between 87 Avenue and 85 Avenue

99 Street between 88 Avenue and 85 Avenue

85 Avenue between 99B Street and 99 Street

Within the Park Avenues

The city says areas earmarked for sidewalk removal include east of 99 Street from north of 86 Park Avenue to 88 Avenue and west of 99 Street from 85 Avenue to north of 86 Park Avenue.

The city says construction will wrap up no later than the end of September.