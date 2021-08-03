UPDATE: Police say Nia Mcateer has been located safe.

The RCMP has reached out to the public for help finding a teen missing from Grande Prairie. 13-year-old Nia Mcateer was last seen at 11 a.m. in the Lakeland area and police say she may be in that area or the area of Muskoseepi Park.

Nia is described as Indigenous, 5’1″, and 119 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and a nose ring piercing. She was last seen wearing a black or dark grey Metal Mulisha sweater with burgundy sleeves, black pants, and black Vans shoes with white stripes.

Police say there is a concern for her wellbeing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.