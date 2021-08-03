The Grande Prairie RCMP says a man has been arrested on several firearms and theft charges after a search warrant was executed in Bezanson.

On July 30th, around 8:20 a.m., an officer was doing a rural patrol in the area. There they came across a vehicle that pulled a U-turn after seeing the police car. The officer determined that the driver had allegedly fled from police before in the same vehicle, so they initiated a pursuit.

When the officer went to pull over the vehicle, it took off at high speeds, eventually stopping at a rural property, which the police contained. Mounties arrested the suspect as he was trying to get away on foot.

The vehicle was determined to have been reported stolen from the Fairview area in May, and a further search warrant was issued. During the search, officers say they found six guns, one of which was believed to be stolen, three BB guns, a compound bow, and just over 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

As a result of the search, 48-year-old Dennis Ford of the County of Grande Prairie is facing several charges. These include six counts of unlawful firearm possession, two counts of possession of stolen property, having a loaded prohibited gun, and carless gun storage.

The suspect has also been charged with flight from police officers and twelve counts of failing to comply with a release order. Ford remains in custody following a judicial hearing and will next appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 4th.

Written by Dan Soul