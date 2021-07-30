A dozen new COVID-19 cases were identified in the City of Grande Prairie on Wednesday. There are now 30 active cases in the municipality.

In the County of Grande Prairie, two new and one recovered cases of the virus were also discovered over the last 24 hours. There are now seven active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Province wide, 233 new cases were identified on Wednesday from just over 7,000 tests.

Alberta Health Services is reporting approximately 57.6 per cent of eligible residents in the city or 35,225 people have received their first dose of the vaccine. In the county, 9,662 residents, or 56.2 per cent of the population, have received their first jab.