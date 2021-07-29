Like in the County of Grande Prairie, an agricultural disaster has been declared for the Municipal District of Greenview. The decision was made on July 27th, following the heatwave at the end of June and consistently high heat, heavy winds, and a lack of moisture that has continued through July.

The MD says local agriculture producers are facing crop failures, along with premature ripening, noting they are expecting poor yield and quality. Reeve Dale Smith says he has been meeting with local producers and is concerned.

“Greenview Council recognizes the concerns and hardships of our local agricultural producers. Declaring an agricultural disaster raises awareness of the conditions and adversities faced by some in our agricultural community and shows our support.”

The intention of the declaration is to address and bring attention to the drought conditions that have significantly impacted multiple areas of Greenview, some to an alarming extent. The MD says some producers are already selling their breeding stock or trying to arrange supplemental feeding.

With the declaration, Greenview council says it is strongly urging the provincial government to lobby the federal government on behalf of Alberta livestock producers to include Greenview in the list of municipalities receiving an early designation of livestock tax deferral. An initial list of designated areas for the Livestock Tax Deferral provision was announced earlier this month.

The County of Grande Prairie declared an agricultural disaster on July 26th.